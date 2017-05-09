Hannibal BPW hires engineering firm to help remove ammonia

The Hannibal Board of Public Works approved the first phase of getting chloramines out of the city's drinking water to approve Proposition 1, but it's not going to come cheap.

Since election night, officials have been meeting to discuss how to remove the ammonia. The first phase could cost up to $250,000 which is just 25 percent of the entire cost. At a meeting Monday night, the Board approved hiring an engineering firm to help them move forward.

"We hired them to go in and do some testing in our water treatment plant with different chemicals,” said Kari Goodman, Public Relations and Hannibal Board of Public Works.

BPW officials said the firm will look for a temporary solution to remove the ammonia in 90 days, but the permanent solution could take around 2.5 years.

"Customers are going to have to pay,” said Goodman. “Rate increases are going to have to happen because they are going to have to pay for this upgrade, that's just how it is, but we are trying to keep it as low cost as possible."

Residents who supported Prop. 1 said they are more concerned with their health than the cost.

"As important and worried as I about the cost, I am also more worried about the safety of my family and my grandchildren and my husband and what we are going to be consuming,” said Kellie Cookson, founder of Hannibal 2 Oppose Chloramines. “There is really no cost you can put on human life."

Cookson said BPW should have gotten rid of the ammonia a long time ago.

"I think the ammonia can instantly be turned off. The Board of Public works has already made some improvement in some things,” said Cookson.

Officials at BPW said removing the ammonia is more than just flipping a switch.

"We need to stay compliant with state and federal regulations,'” said Goodman. “Water changes on a regular basis. Each time the season changes the water changes. The chemicals that we put in there and how we clean it changes on a regular basis. To just go and flip something off is not a viable."

BPWs 90 days will end on August 16th. After that, if the ammonia is not removed, they could face fines up to $500 a day.