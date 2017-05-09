Hundreds of volunteers show up to help build KPlay - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hundreds of volunteers show up to help build KPlay

Playground at Tolmie Park. Playground at Tolmie Park.
Crews working on the playground site Tuesday morning. Crews working on the playground site Tuesday morning.
More K Play equipment that was installed. More K Play equipment that was installed.
Crews working on sidewalks and surfaces. Crews working on sidewalks and surfaces.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

An all-inclusive playground in Lee County is almost complete after a four day build last weekend.

Officials with K-Play say more than 100 volunteers helped install the new equipment at Tolmie Park.

Tuesday morning, Keokuk Contractors installed curbs and sidewalks around the playground.

The group plans to have a grand opening on July 2nd and then turn the playground over to the City of Keokuk.

