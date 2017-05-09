Hundreds of volunteers show up to help build KPlay

More K Play equipment that was installed.

An all-inclusive playground in Lee County is almost complete after a four day build last weekend.

Officials with K-Play say more than 100 volunteers helped install the new equipment at Tolmie Park.

Tuesday morning, Keokuk Contractors installed curbs and sidewalks around the playground.

The group plans to have a grand opening on July 2nd and then turn the playground over to the City of Keokuk.