County clerks find proposed anti-hacking bill unnecessary

Front desk of the clerk's office has two computers to be used.

An Illinois lawmaker wants to pass an anti-hacking law for local election offices, but the Adams County clerk doesn't think it will help much.

State Senator Michael Hastings introduced a plan last week, creating new cybersecurity measures. He cited the hack of the Illinois State Board of Elections as the reason for the need.

Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh feels there are no concerns of hacking locally and says the county IT department does regular checks.

"It could end up costing counties money again, which kind of seems to be what we get from the state," Venvertloh said. "A lot of times, it's something that's going to cost the county money and not really do a whole lot to benefit the public."

Venvertloh says he and other clerks wish lawmakers would talk with them first about the measures before trying to pass a law on it.