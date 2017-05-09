Bombs Away: Trio of Bombers sign the dotted line

As the school year winds down and comes to a close area athletes everywhere are eagerly signing letters of intent to continue playing sports in college. That trend continued Tuesday in Macomb as three Bombers signed on the dotted line to play collegiate sports.



Quintin Adler, Blake Kelly and Blessed Smith all made their college decisions final, Tuesday.



Adler and Smith, both standouts on the track, will continue to run for the same team in college as in high school. Both signed with the Monmouth College track and field team which has been a dream come true for Smith.



"It's just been in my blood ever since I was little," she said. "My mom told me about how she ran track in high school and it's just something I've wanted to do."



For Adler, however, basketball was his first love most of his life. However, after finding out what he could do on a track, the idea of continuing track in college became more enticing to him.



"I always grew up wanted to be a basketball player but once I realized that it's not the sport I excel in, and I excel in track, then I needed to change the sport that I played to pursue it in college," he said.



Meanwhile, Blake Kelly signed on with the Eureka College baseball program.



"When I went to Eureka they made me feel instantly at home with the coaches and the players that gave the tour," he said.



"It really meant a lot to knowing that the next four years I get to do something that I've always dreamed about doing."



Kelly even learned a new position during his junior year with the Bombers to draw the eyes of interested college coaches.



"Adapting to the outfield was something I had to do and that was just the best fit for me, then."



All three still have plenty to accomplish at Macomb. Adler and Smith have regional meets to prepare for and Kelly and the baseball team will try to defend their regional title.













