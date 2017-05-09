Quincy Public Schools looking to address staff attendance - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Public Schools looking to address staff attendance

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After spending $635,000 on substitutes last year, the Quincy Public School District has been looking to address staff attendance.

At Tuesday night's Policy Committee meeting, Superintendent Roy Webb discussed how the district was using the Family Medical Leave Act.

"We spend a lot of money on substitutes in the district, and if its something that we can improve slightly, I think it will gain that revenue for us, and it keeps teachers, educators, and professionals in the classroom where we need them." Webb said.

Webb added that the district will continue looking at ways to address the issue.

