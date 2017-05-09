Illinois lawmakers consider new student loan regulations

Phillips urged students to ask plenty of questions, and read all material before signing up for loans.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan has been pushing for new legislation to defend students against what she's described as unfair and deceptive practices.

At Quincy University, Financial Aid Coordinator Sara Phillips said that roughly 50 percent of students use some form of student loans, and it's important that students know what they're signing up for.

"I think it's a matter of reading all of the information, because you can put that aside, and not even look at it." Phillips said, "So I think it's important to look at all the information you receive."

Junior Casey Pigg said that as someone who uses student loans, it can be a stressful situation.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking, knowing that you're signing away so much of your future income, so much of your future life, just to be able to go to school." Pigg said.

As a way to combat the problem, Madigan has been pushing a measure in the legislature to establish a student loan bill of rights, and require student loan companies to get a state license. Therefore students like Pigg can feel safer about their investments.

"I know that I'm not going to miss a bunch of classes, because I have all of this money that I've invested into these different classes." Pigg said.

Phillips agreed, adding that more transparency and education on financial issues could go a long way.

"We see students take out more so that they have credit balances on their account." Phillips said, "I mean it's important for some people but that is a loan you have to pay back. So I think some people forget about that sometimes."

