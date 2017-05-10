Tuesday's Area Scores - May 9 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - May 9

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Andrew Vonderheide and the QHS tennis team blanked QND 9-0 on Senior Day. Andrew Vonderheide and the QHS tennis team blanked QND 9-0 on Senior Day.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A QND Regional Semifinals*
Macomb: 0
QND: 9

Beardstown: 0
Springfield Lutheran: 3
-- QND vs. Springfield Lutheran (Friday, 5 p.m.)

(IGHSAU)
Mid-Prairie: 2
Holy Trinity: 8
Ali Randolph: Hat trick


**High School Tennis, Boys**

QND: 0
Quincy High: 9
Blue Devils: (9-2)


**High School Softball**

Quincy High: 5
Rushville/Industry: 2
Abbie Neally: WP, 3-3 at the plate

Macomb: 4
QND: 11
Kristin Marti: 2-run HR

Central: 8
Payson: 2
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 15 K's
Alaina Vance: 2-4, 2 RBI's

Brown County: 15
West Hancock: 4
Kylie Moorman: 3 hits, 3 RBI's

Carrollton: 9
Griggsville-Perry: 0

MW Central: 5
Beardstown: 0


**High School Baseball**

Quincy High: 5
Central: 4
Jack Lucey: WP

QND: 4
Macomb: 6
Korby Foxall/Will Hall: 2 hits each

Brown County: 0
West Hancock: 6
Kolton Johnson: 3 RBI's

Pittsfield: 14
Liberty: 9
Jon Moore: 3 RBI's

Southeastern: 25
Griggsville-Perry: 9
Shad Flesner: 5-7, 4 RBI's, 4 runs
Kelton Rice: 5-7, 5 RBI's

Triopia: 12
Western: 1

Lewistown: 6
Beardstown: 16
Chase Piehler: 4 RBI's

Illini West: 5
Clark County: 1
Aden Trout: 2-run HR (Save)

Mexico: 2
Hannibal: 12
Adam Baxter: 3 RBI's
Wyatt Waelder: 3 hits

Macon: 6
Canton: 13
Lance Logsdon/LaVion Wilson/Trey Metz: HR's

Palmyra: 29
South Shelby: 2
Nolan Wosman: 3-3, 3-run HR

Novinger: 5
Scotland County: 15
Will Fromm: 4-4, 4 RBI's

Knox County: 2
LaPlata: 9


**College Golf, Women's**

(HAAC Tournament)
-- Lucy Clark (Culver-Stockton) finished in 6th place

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.