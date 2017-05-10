Tuesday's Area Scores - May 9

Andrew Vonderheide and the QHS tennis team blanked QND 9-0 on Senior Day.

**High School Soccer, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A QND Regional Semifinals*

Macomb: 0

QND: 9



Beardstown: 0

Springfield Lutheran: 3

-- QND vs. Springfield Lutheran (Friday, 5 p.m.)



(IGHSAU)

Mid-Prairie: 2

Holy Trinity: 8

Ali Randolph: Hat trick





**High School Tennis, Boys**



QND: 0

Quincy High: 9

Blue Devils: (9-2)





**High School Softball**



Quincy High: 5

Rushville/Industry: 2

Abbie Neally: WP, 3-3 at the plate



Macomb: 4

QND: 11

Kristin Marti: 2-run HR



Central: 8

Payson: 2

Brey Genenbacher: WP, 15 K's

Alaina Vance: 2-4, 2 RBI's



Brown County: 15

West Hancock: 4

Kylie Moorman: 3 hits, 3 RBI's



Carrollton: 9

Griggsville-Perry: 0



MW Central: 5

Beardstown: 0





**High School Baseball**



Quincy High: 5

Central: 4

Jack Lucey: WP



QND: 4

Macomb: 6

Korby Foxall/Will Hall: 2 hits each



Brown County: 0

West Hancock: 6

Kolton Johnson: 3 RBI's



Pittsfield: 14

Liberty: 9

Jon Moore: 3 RBI's



Southeastern: 25

Griggsville-Perry: 9

Shad Flesner: 5-7, 4 RBI's, 4 runs

Kelton Rice: 5-7, 5 RBI's



Triopia: 12

Western: 1



Lewistown: 6

Beardstown: 16

Chase Piehler: 4 RBI's



Illini West: 5

Clark County: 1

Aden Trout: 2-run HR (Save)



Mexico: 2

Hannibal: 12

Adam Baxter: 3 RBI's

Wyatt Waelder: 3 hits



Macon: 6

Canton: 13

Lance Logsdon/LaVion Wilson/Trey Metz: HR's



Palmyra: 29

South Shelby: 2

Nolan Wosman: 3-3, 3-run HR



Novinger: 5

Scotland County: 15

Will Fromm: 4-4, 4 RBI's



Knox County: 2

LaPlata: 9





**College Golf, Women's**



(HAAC Tournament)

-- Lucy Clark (Culver-Stockton) finished in 6th place