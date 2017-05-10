Tuesday's Area Scores - May 9

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A QND Regional Semifinals*
Macomb: 0
QND: 9
Beardstown: 0
Springfield Lutheran: 3
-- QND vs. Springfield Lutheran (Friday, 5 p.m.)
(IGHSAU)
Mid-Prairie: 2
Holy Trinity: 8
Ali Randolph: Hat trick
**High School Tennis, Boys**
QND: 0
Quincy High: 9
Blue Devils: (9-2)
**High School Softball**
Quincy High: 5
Rushville/Industry: 2
Abbie Neally: WP, 3-3 at the plate
Macomb: 4
QND: 11
Kristin Marti: 2-run HR
Central: 8
Payson: 2
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 15 K's
Alaina Vance: 2-4, 2 RBI's
Brown County: 15
West Hancock: 4
Kylie Moorman: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Carrollton: 9
Griggsville-Perry: 0
MW Central: 5
Beardstown: 0
**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 5
Central: 4
Jack Lucey: WP
QND: 4
Macomb: 6
Korby Foxall/Will Hall: 2 hits each
Brown County: 0
West Hancock: 6
Kolton Johnson: 3 RBI's
Pittsfield: 14
Liberty: 9
Jon Moore: 3 RBI's
Southeastern: 25
Griggsville-Perry: 9
Shad Flesner: 5-7, 4 RBI's, 4 runs
Kelton Rice: 5-7, 5 RBI's
Triopia: 12
Western: 1
Lewistown: 6
Beardstown: 16
Chase Piehler: 4 RBI's
Illini West: 5
Clark County: 1
Aden Trout: 2-run HR (Save)
Mexico: 2
Hannibal: 12
Adam Baxter: 3 RBI's
Wyatt Waelder: 3 hits
Macon: 6
Canton: 13
Lance Logsdon/LaVion Wilson/Trey Metz: HR's
Palmyra: 29
South Shelby: 2
Nolan Wosman: 3-3, 3-run HR
Novinger: 5
Scotland County: 15
Will Fromm: 4-4, 4 RBI's
Knox County: 2
LaPlata: 9
**College Golf, Women's**
(HAAC Tournament)
-- Lucy Clark (Culver-Stockton) finished in 6th place
