Construction underway on new school on North 12th St.

An aerial view of the site from the WGEM News Drone.

Work is underway at the site of one of Quincy's five new elementary schools.

Quincy Public Schools officials say construction crews have been busy doing earthwork at the North 12th Street site.

Board member Mike Troup says work at the site is on schedule.

"They have all the gravel done for most of the parking lot and the school base," Troup said. "They are finishing the sewer and plumbing work to get into the building area and they are getting the foundation ready for the pre-cast walls."

Right now the district estimates the North 12th Street site will cost 12.5 million dollars to build and it should be complete by August of 2018.