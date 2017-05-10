Quincy High's Tyler picks Truman State track

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy High School senior track and field standout Tori Tyler has found the perfect combination.



The discus and shot put thrower signed her national letter of intent with Truman State on Tuesday afternoon.



She's also getting a chance to follow her passion as a musician.



"It was close enough to home where if I had an emergency my mom could come get me, but far enough away to where I could feel independent," Tyler said.



"Those were all things that I was looking for and I'm just so happy that I found it in one school so close to home."



Tyler will compete on the track while also focusing on her talents with the clarinet in Kirksville.