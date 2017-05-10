Bass anxious for opportunity as head coach of QU football program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Gary Bass has found cloud nine and he doesn't want to come off it.



At the age of 33, Bass has landed a spot as head coach of an NCAA Division II football program, and he's out to show Quincy University they made the right decision.



Athletic director Marty Bell informed the Hawks players of the move Sunday night and it's been full speed ahead ever since.



Bass spent last season as offensive coordinator and the previous five years as offensive line coach. His philosophy won't change despite his promotion.



"You play football to have fun and I want our kids to enjoy playing football, (and) I want our coaches to enjoy coaching football. I want to give our fans and everybody involved with our university, and our football program, the quality product it deserves," Bass said.



"We're going to be discipline, we're going to be hard-nose, (and) we're going to do things the right way."



His new gig also won't change the way he handles recruiting, especially from a local level.



Bass says the focus remains on honing in on Tri-State players first.



"We've got to keep the talent the best we can in our backyard playing for this university," he said.



"I think (high schools) seeing us and being visible, our entire coaching staff, is got to be something that we have first and foremost on everything."



Bass will have the interim tag through the 2017 season.



But he hopes representing the university in a positive and successful way on and off the field will make it a long term fit.