Construction on new Quincy apartments in full swing

It took about a week for the Illinois River to reach its crest. But, the cleanup could take much longer than that. As communities gear up for a long cleanup, they're also ready for a big bill.More >>
The Illinois River is on the way down, but residents in Valley City still only have one way out of town because high water shut down the road.More >>
A semi hauling hogs crashed Tuesday morning in Scotland County, Missouri.More >>
Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has legalized the sale of bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks, sparking enthusiasm from vendors eager to expand into the state.More >>
A Milwaukee mother is facing multiple charges after police stopped her driving under the influence with her 8-year-old son on her lap.More >>
Quincy University announced a significant financial gift Tuesday from the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.More >>
A Lee County, Iowa, court ordered a former boarding school to pay an ex-employee nearly $750,000 in damages Monday, according to court records.More >>
Adams County officials said bids for jail construction could open next month, but the project is now roughly $1 million over budget.More >>
Residents are concerned about a proposed hog confinement in Schuyler County, Illinois.More >>
