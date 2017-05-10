Construction on new Quincy apartments in full swing

Right next to a new school site on Quincy's north side, construction has begun on new apartments.



Koontz Properties is creating 12, two bedroom, one bathroom units on 12th Street. Company officials say they're glad to have a school next door.

The new apartments will cost $650 a month and there are no income restrictions. The project director says the demand for quality apartments in Quincy is up because there aren't many options.



"We always have more calls for people looking for apartments than we have apartments ready to rent," Scott Koontz said. "Until that changes, we feel like there is going to be a need to build more."



Construction is expected to wrap up by August.