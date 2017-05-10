Resident, business owner find counterfeit bills at front door

Photo of the counterfeit bills released by the Bushnell Police Department.

The Bushnell, Illinois, police department warned residents and business owners this week of counterfeit money in the area.

The police department posted a release on its Facebook page stating a resident and business owner each found one, $100 dollar bill at their front doors. Police said the bills were counterfeit.

Officer Jake Ellis said one resident found a bill rolled up and stuffed in the door jam of his business. Ellis said when the business owner opened the door, the bill fell out.

Ellis said the other resident found the bill on their porch.

Police urged residents who received these bills to not spend the money. Ellis said business owners in the area were notified and encouraged to be diligent on checking bills they take in.

Authorities said there could be other counterfeit bills in other denominations in the area.