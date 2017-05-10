250 pounds of marijuana found in pickup truck tool box - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SULLIVAN, Mo. (AP) - Two people are in custody after 250 pounds of marijuana worth a quarter-million dollars was found during a traffic stop in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pwh0zD ) reports that Franklin County deputies stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic violation at 4:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44 near Sullivan. They found marijuana in a false compartment in the pickup's tool box.

The suspects are a 21-year-old man from Mexico and a 42-year-old woman from Moscow Mills, Missouri. Authorities say the man is in the country illegally and will be turned over to immigration enforcement officials.

