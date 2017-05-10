Hannibal manufacturer closing, relocating to Iowa

A Hannibal manufacturer will be closed by the end of the year and relocated to southeast Iowa, according to company officials.

Officials with ContiTech said Wednesday the company's PVC hose line will be moved from Hannibal to Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

The company said 45 employees will be affected. Officials said they will discuss transferring employees or offering a severance package to employees who stay until the plant closes.

Officials said they intend to complete the transfer to Mt. Pleasant at the end of this December.

