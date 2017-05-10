Hannibal manufacturer closing, relocating to Iowa - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal manufacturer closing, relocating to Iowa

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal manufacturer will be closed by the end of the year and relocated to southeast Iowa, according to company officials.

Officials with ContiTech said Wednesday the company's PVC hose line will be moved from Hannibal to Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

The company said 45 employees will be affected. Officials said they will discuss transferring employees or offering a severance package to employees who stay until the plant closes.

Officials said they intend to complete the transfer to Mt. Pleasant at the end of this December.

See the company's statement on the closure below:

We work continuously to improve our competitiveness regarding all processes along our value chain. Our primary goal is to become one of the leaders in technology and efficiency. Therefore, we invest in new, state-of-the-art technology in our ContiTech plant in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to modernize our industry hose production, to improve the PVC product offering; and to extend the production capabilities. This leap in production technology gives us the bandwidth, capacity and ongoing support to better serve our customers’ needs. Continental thus remains committed to its strategic approach to be in the market for the market. 

Unfortunately, this expansion results into a transfer of our current PVC hose operations, located in Hannibal, Missouri, to the Mt. Pleasant plant to optimize our manufacturing footprint. 45 employees will be impacted. Our intention is to find the best solution for the employees affected. In the coming months Continental will discuss individual opportunities. Continental will actively support those interested in applying for a transfer to Mt. Pleasant or will provide a severance package, if employees stay on until the end of production. The completion of the transfer is targeted for the end of December 2017. 

