Severe weather possible in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Severe weather possible in the Tri-States

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Storms are making their way to the Tri-States.

Thunderstorm watches were issued for several counties Wednesday just after 1 p.m. See the latest watches and warnings here.

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said the storms were expected to come in after 4 p.m. He said some of the storms could be severe with gusty winds and large hail.

Shive said an isolated tornado is not out of the question, although the threat for tornadoes appears to be low.

