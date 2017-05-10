Revitalization efforts underway in downtown Macomb

The work will be done in quadrants

The city of Macomb is pushing to revitalize the downtown area. The first phase of the project is redoing the streets.

Crews have been out since Monday overlaying and milling the streets. They will also install a new storm sewer drainage system. The nearly $1.4-million project is estimated to be finished around August 15th.

Officials said they have been planning this for more than two years and it will help improve the downtown area.

"Our downtown needed an enhancement. It's always been something that we have been dedicated to. The downtown is the heart of the community. We want our downtown to thrive," said Kristen Terry, Downtown Development Director for Macomb.

Phase two of the project involves redoing the sidewalks, upgrading signs and changing lights to LED lights. The timing of that work depends on if the city is approved for a grant.