Program helps WIU students get into the workforce quicker

It is recommended that students start this program their freshman or sophomore year

Western Illinois University is making it easier for law students to get out into the workforce quicker.

WIU is now offering a 3 + 3 program. Students are able to do three years of undergrad at WIU and their fourth year is combined with their first year at John Marshall Law school in Chicago.

After they complete their first year of law school, which is also their senior year of undergrad, they can get their undergrad degree from Western and only have two more years of law school left.

"I think a big part of this is financial and time. They save the money that would be associated with having to go for seven years instead of six years to get their law degree and undergrad. It also gets people out in their careers quickly. Its has two advantages," said Keith Boeckelman, Political Science Chair and professor at WIU.

The program starts in the fall and is being offered for pre-law students in the areas of English, History and Political Science.