Pearl residents frustrated with washed out railroad culvert

Water pump used to keep flood water away from homes in Pearl, Illinois

The Illinois River isn't going down as quickly as some residents would hope. One Tri-State town is still battling to keep water out of homes because of problems with the levee that hasn't been properly fixed.

In Pearl, Illinois the railroad acts as a levee for the town, but an old culvert washed out in the 2013 flood has caused problems for residents trying to keep flood waters from this current flood out of their homes.

Pearl Resident Charles Gilbert runs the town's water pump just outside of his house.

"Turn it on and pump it out and then turn it off for a couple of hours," Gilbert said. "About every three hours it fills in here and we have to pump it back out."

His yard and his neighbor's yard are still full of water. He said the 2013 flood washed out a culvert under the railroad tracks, causing extra water to back up into town.

Gilbert said he and other residents made a make-shift berm years ago against the railroad culvert. But, it still requires extra pumping.

"It's awful," Gilbert added. "You go back and up and down all night. After a couple of days of it you don't want to do anything for a couple of days except rest."

Gilbert said Pearl village officials have reached out to Kansas City-Southern Railroad several times with no success, and now Pike County Emergency Manager Josh Martin said he's run into the same problem.

"I attempted to make contact with the railroad, but I was unsuccessful with it," Martin said.

Martin said if the railroad doesn't step in, then Pearl will have to continue to foot the bill for temporary fixes.

"They're trying to invest money and assets and time into their community to improve, especially with this flood fighting, and this is just one step of that," Martin said.

Gilbert hopes something will be done soon, but for now he just waits until the river gets back down to normal.

"They're talking for a few more days," Gilbert said. "It's going down slow, but it is going down."

Kansas City-Southern released the following statement after WGEM reached out to them asking about the situation.

"The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) owns a culvert about a half mile west of the KCSR railroad bridge over the Pearl River. When the river overflows its banks, water flows onto adjoining properties.

In the past, KCSR was asked by an adjoining landowner to fill the culvert and turn the railroad into a levee; however, the railroad embankment was not designed to or structurally capable of serving as a levee. Filling that culvert would prevent the drainage of the water north of the railroad, causing further flooding north of the track."