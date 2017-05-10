Pearl residents frustrated with washed out railroad culvert

After spending $635,000 on substitutes last year, the Quincy Public School District has been looking to address staff attendance.More >>
Attorney General Lisa Madigan has been pushing for new legislation to defend students against what she's described as unfair and deceptive practices.More >>
The Better Business Bureau out of St. Louis reported Tuesday that a Quincy business was the victim of a re-shipping scheme.More >>
An Illinois lawmakers wants to pass an anti-hacking law for local election offices, but the Adams County clerk doesn't think it will help much.More >>
It took about a week for the Illinois River to reach its crest. But, the cleanup could take much longer than that. As communities gear up for a long cleanup, they're also ready for a big bill.More >>
An all inclusive playground in Lee County is almost complete after a four day build last weekend.More >>
The Hannibal Board of Public Works approved the first phase of getting chloramines out of the city's drinking water to approve Proposition 1, but it's not going to come cheap. Since election night, officials have been meeting to discuss how to remove the ammonia. The first phase could cost up to $250,000 which is just 25 percent of the entire cost.More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months.More >>
The Illinois River is on the way down, but residents in Valley City still only have one way out of town because high water shut down the road.More >>
