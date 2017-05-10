Strong storms knock down power poles, flood streets

Tree limbs that fell in a yard in Macomb. Photo courtesy of Devin Biggs.

A tree limb that snapped off a tree in Macomb. Photo courtesy of Devin Biggs.

A powerful line of storms brought high winds and heavy rain to the area Wednesday evening.

Emergency management officials in McDonough County said high winds brought down several power poles near the intersection of Route 41 and Highway 136, around nine miles east of Macomb.

Emergency Management Director Dan Kreps said a large tree blew down onto Cherokee Road, southwest of Macomb, and shut down the road. He said crews would need to cut the tree up in order to open the road.



The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported trees down "all over the place."

Ameren Illinois reported several power outages in the area.



In Quincy, rainwater pooled on streets, leaving drivers with big puddles to drive through. Some sections of 24th street were almost covered with water.

