Keokuk discussing new housing project near Rand Park

New home proposed to be built at 15th and Orleans Avenue.

After fixing a lot of blight in the city of Keokuk, officials are working to bring quality housing back to those areas.

The goal is to revitalize the neighborhoods.

People in Keokuk said redeveloping neighborhoods is more important than ever before.

"I think it'd be great," Doneal Dietrich said. "We need to improve houses around here and continue with stuff like that."

The city is willing to give Southeast Iowa Housing the property on 1512 Orleans Avenue for one dollar and give $10,000 to build a three bedroom, two bathroom home.

"Your housing options have to be attractive to the individuals looking for where they are going to live," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "I think we are taking a proactive approach to that."

Kimberly Talcott moved back from Chicago and said putting a new home would be great for the neighborhood.

"I feel the same way about this like I do about all the improvements in Keokuk and that's encouraged," Talcott said.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said this is the first projects of its kind and the council is on board with it. He says it's a major step in bringing affordable housing to the area.

"They'd love to do as many of these as they can as long as they can keep the interest and the projects successful," Burnett said.

Neighbors said the location of the neighborhood is perfect for anyone starting a family.

"It is right by Rand Park and I think it'd be great," Dietrich said.

"People care about their yards and they care about each other and it's great," Talcott said.

The value of one of these homes is between $135-145,000.

The city said formal agreements are expected to be completed soon.

Once the homes are built, they will be sold.