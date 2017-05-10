Southeast Iowa Community Action Center holding open house

The city of Macomb is pushing to revitalize the downtown area. The first phase of the project is redoing the streets. Crews have been out since Monday overlaying and milling the streets. They will also install a new storm sewer drainage system. The nearly 1.4 million dollar project is estimated to be finished around August 15th.More >>
Western Illinois University is making it easier for law students to get out into the workforce quicker. WIU is now offering a 3 + 3 program. Students are able to do three years of undergrad at WIU and their fourth year is combined with their first year at John Marshall Law school in Chicago.More >>
Officials say a tornado has touched down south of Mount Pleasant in the southeastern corner of Iowa, but no reports of injuries or damage has been made.More >>
Storms made their way into the Tri-States late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Hannibal manufacturer will be closed by the end of the year and relocated to southeast Iowa, according to company officials.More >>
The Bushnell, Illinois, police department warned residents and business owners this week of counterfeit money in the area.More >>
Two people are in custody after 250 pounds of marijuana worth a quarter-million dollars was found during a traffic stop in eastern Missouri.More >>
Work is underway at the site of one of Quincy's five new elementary schools.More >>
Right next to a new school site on Quincy's north side, construction has begun on new apartments.More >>
After spending $635,000 on substitutes last year, the Quincy Public School District has been looking to address staff attendance.More >>
