Southeast Iowa Community Action Center holding open house

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A local community action program in southeast Iowa is raising money to move to a new location because they are running out of space. 

The center is located on 34th street and Avenue O in Fort Madison.

They run a head start Pre-K program along with services from emergency utility, rent, and heating pay. There is also a food pantry on site to help serve their customers.

Directors at the site say they need $2 million for a new building and they need help from the community in order to build. 

"We want to get people to participate in helping us through donations and help with program or help work with us on a new facility that would be better for us," Dolly Stancil, Family Development Specialist said. 

The open house is this Friday from 8 am to 4:30 p.m. The site has expanded their services to cover Des Moines, Henry, and Louisa Counties. 
 

