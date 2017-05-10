Fort Madison fire truck crashes into slough - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison fire truck crashes into slough

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A Fort Madison fire truck on its side in roughly 2 feet of water after crashing Wednesday on the way to an accident. Photo courtesy of Chuck Vandenberg. A Fort Madison fire truck on its side in roughly 2 feet of water after crashing Wednesday on the way to an accident. Photo courtesy of Chuck Vandenberg.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison fire engine rolled into a slough along the Mississippi River on Wednesday night while responding to an accident.

Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren says the truck was headed down 35th Street when it slid off the edge of the gravel road. Chief Herren believes the ground was soft and the truck rolled on its side into two feet of water.

No one was hurt, Herren said, but the fire engine is damaged and out of commission. He said the fire department has a back up truck.

The crew was responding to a report of a man trapped underneath a trailer. Chief Herren said firefighters freed the man who was taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital.

