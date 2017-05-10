Quincy Park Board fills vacant commissioner seat

Tom Ernst, seen here, resigned from the Park Board following his election to Quincy's Third Ward Alderman seat.

Sara Reuschel, seen here, was selected to fill the vacant seat left by Tom Ernst.

Quincy Park Board members didn't take long to fill the vacant seat left open by Tom Ernst.

Members selected Sara Reuschel to fill the vacancy because she had the next highest number of votes in the April election. She will serve the remaining two years on Ernst's term after he was elected to Quincy's city council.

President John Frankenhoff says it was important to make a decision quickly so they can start to plan for the future.

"We've got a lot of work ahead of us," Frankenhoff said. "A lot of discussions and issues to address and getting to know each other and where our priorities are."

"I'm just very appreciative that the board saw value in adding me to the roster and went ahead and made the decision to make it official," Reuschel said.

Not everyone agreed with the vote. Jeff Steinkamp felt the board should have interviewed for the position, then selected a commissioner as they've done in the past.