Changes could be coming to Quincy parks

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy's Lincoln Park showed grand ideas in its master plan approved in 2012.
In the area shown above, the master plans detailed an amphitheater to be located here.
Construction crews work on adding a skate park to Lincoln Park.
A look at the master plan design approved in 2012
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Could we see more improvements coming to area parks?

Executive Director Rome Frericks gave information to the board about past expansion plans for certain parks. Those includes master plans for Lincoln Park approved in 2012. Those included tentative plans to add a soccer field and an Amphitheater.

Frericks says while the district hopes to complete the idea, funding isn't available right now.

"We're very frugal with our money," Frericks explained. "So if we don't have the money, we're not going to borrow more money than what we have. So we're going to slowly, but surely kind of progress."

He added all of the fields are subject to change based on the board's wishes.

