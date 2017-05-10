Terry guides QHS tennis programs with enviable dedication

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- As tennis coach at Quincy High School for three decades Mike Terry has influenced hundreds of Blue Devils student athletes.



So it's only fitting for Terry to receive some recognition.



QHS athletic director Scott Douglas surprised Terry with a plaque commemorating his 500th win as a head coach prior to Tuesday's final home match.



"(He is) just a terrific person and one of the people you would most look for if you were wanting someone to coach your own kid," Douglas said.



A humble Terry says coaching the Blue Devils has been rewarding. He took the surprise honor in stride.



"It's just a testament to all the great players that I've been able to coach, watch, and be part of their lives," Terry said.



"It's nothing that I do. I just put them in the right position, and let them grow and improve, and that's the beauty of it. I think that's what I enjoy most."



Senior Andrew Vonderheide will wrap up his career in the coming weeks and he says Terry is someone he will never forget.



"He's always been a great character, a great guy, (and) everything is about team work," Vonderheide said. "He's not selfish (and) he doesn't care if you win or lose, he'll still be respectful, and he's just very polite."



According to Terry, "I think just watching them mature as players, (and) as competitors, that's the main thing, learning how to compete in my opinion. As they play our schedule, and they stay with us they see better players, (and) they see players that really know how to compete."



Terry is not slowing down anytime soon.



Quite frankly, he's having too much fun.



On how many years he has left, Terry said: "I don't know. If I didn't enjoy it I would say one or two (more years)."



"But honestly I love it as much as I did in the beginning."