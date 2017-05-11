Heavy rain floods Quincy streets, backyards

A heavy burst of rain quickly started pooling on the streets in Quincy Wednesday evening, flooding 24th and Aldo Boulevard. The water also started flooding other parts of 24th street and sections of Broadway.

One resident says this is pretty common on this part of town.

"We live in a little bit of an older neighborhood here in town, so the roads tend to get a lot of water on them," said Adam Longo. "So definitely, I mean you have cars flying by and spraying up water and everything."

The good thing is residents say not long after the rain stopped, the storm drains caught up and emptied the streets.

The heavy rain also turned some backyards in Quincy into lakes and rivers.

WGEM viewer Patrick Lane sent in video of a large amount of water pouring through several backyards on Vail Drive.