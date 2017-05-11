Palmyra's Hammond set to hit the links at Culver-Stockton

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Most of Lane Hammond's focus is centered around next week's state golf tournament but for a half hour Wednesday afternoon Hammond was thinking about life after high school.



The standout senior golfer made his college commitment official by signing on with Culver-Stockton.



Hammond says he's been waiting a long time to fulfill a life-long goal.



"It means the world to me," Hammond said.



"Ever since I picked up a golf club when I was with my grandfather I think he and I have always kind of had a dream to go to the next level. It's very exciting. I've always wanted to take my game to the next level and this is my chance."



Hammond claims he has to improve from a mental stand point to excel at the collegiate level.



He joins a Wildcat program which already has a Palmyra alum in Hunter Baggett.