High winds snap power poles, trees in McDonough County

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Wind gusts as strong as 70 miles an hour snapped trees, like this one, in Macomb on Wednesday evening.
Another view of a large tree that snapped in Wednesday's storm.
A power outage in Adair, Illinois
Some residents in Adair, Illinois used flashlight lanterns during Wednesday's power outage due to severe weather.
A porch light out in McDonough County during Wednesday's power outage following severe weather.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

HIgh winds snapped power poles and several trees across parts of McDonough County on Wednesday night.

Ameren Illinois officials said roughly 380 people were without power in the area, including residents in Adair Illinois, which is on the east side of McDonough County but many were restored late Wednesday evening.

Ameren says straightline winds snapped five power poles just north of where Highway 136 and Route 41 meet. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 miles an hour and Macomb residents reported downed trees in neighbors' yards.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials closed US 136 at the Route 41 intersection. As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, IDOT crews said they were waiting for Ameren crews to get on scene, and the road could be closed for more than four hours.

