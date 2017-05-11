Illini West Signing Day: Four Chargers take next step in careers

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illini West High School held its annual Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon as four Charger student athletes made their college pledges official.



The group includes a pair of track and field standouts, a dual threat in track and cross country, and a softball star.



Jace Norman signed his national letter of intent with the Western Illinois track program and Hanna Spiekermeier is bringing her softball skills to John Wood.



"Around here I can usually just jump once and win. I think it will be nice to go up to that next level and be pushed a little more," Norman said.



According to Spiekermeier, "I have been looking into (John Wood) for about a year and it's almost a dream come true. I've met some of the girls that are going there this year and that played there before, and they all seem to like it. I'm sure I will too and we'll all get along really well."



The Illini West duo of Clayton Grainger and Carson McKee chose to continue their track and field careers at Indian Hills Community College.



Grainger will also run cross country, and both are more than ready for what the next level has to offer.



"I'm excited to see how good I can get (and) if I can get any offers after the two years," Grainger noted.



"I'm going to work hard. I'll do whatever they say (and) I feel like it's a really good fit for me."



McKee added: "I'm kind of looking forward to being in a new place, new faces, (and) it's really going to bring a new spice into it. I think I'll bring a good sprinting side to it. (Indian Hills) says they need a good sprinter and I can fit in really well. Hopefully I can do that."



Grainger and McKee say the chance to team up at Indian Hills will make the transition easier.