Officials patrol Illinois River levees

As flood watch continues on the swollen Illinois River, nervous officials are keeping a close eye on how the levees are holding up.



The high water is putting stress on the Valley City Levee and Drainage District. The commissioner patrolled along the 9-mile levee Wednesday night, looking for boils and water seeping through the ground. Officials are trying to protect 5600 acres of farm land, a handful of residents and Griggsville's water supply.



"We've seen some of our boils start to develop, but they haven't been moving any material yet," Lane Wiese, the commissioner of Valley City Levee & Drainage District said. "We're getting a tremendous amount of seep water. Our pumps ran 24/7 for 9 days. Now, we're running 16 hours a day with our pumps."



Wiese says if boils get worse, adding more sandbags could be necessary.