Wednesday's Area Scores - May 10

**High School Track and Field**



(Class 1A Rushville/Industry Sectional)

*Team Results (Top 10 Listed)

1) Pleasant Plains: 106

2) Liberty: 91

3) Rushville/Industry: 75.33

4) Central: 66

5) Pittsfield: 43

6) West Hancock: 39.5

7) West Central: 27

8) JX Routt: 23.33

9) Unity: 20

10) Beardstown: 17



*Area State Qualifiers*

-- Long Jump

1) Lauren Glick (Central)

2) Paige Knuffman (Liberty)



-- Pole Vault

1) Brinnley Royer (Rushville/Industry)

2) Kailey Orwig (Rushville/Industry)



-- High Jump

2) Kaela Wellman (Liberty)



-- Shot Put

1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)

2) Elle Lamb (Rushville/Industry)



-- Triple Jump

1) Blair Genenbacher (Liberty)

2) Lauren Gille (Central)



-- Discus

1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)

2) Elle Lamb (Rushville/Industry)



-- 3200 Meters

1) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)



-- 100 Meter Hurdles

1) Gracie Briney (Rushville/Industry)



-- 100 Meters

1) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)



-- 800 Meters

1) Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock)

2) Allison Morgan (West Hancock)



-- 400 Meters

1) Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield)



-- 300 Meter Hurdles

1) Kailey Orwig (Rushville/Industry)

2) Lauren Glick (Central)



-- 1600 Meters

1) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)



-- 200 Meters

2) Emma Frey (Liberty)



*State Qualifying Relay Teams*

West Hancock: 4x800M (1st), 4x400M (2nd)

Central: 4x100M (1st)

Unity: 4x400M (1st)

West Central: 4x200M (2nd)



**High School Baseball**



Payson: 7

Western: 3

Brady Hieland: WP



Illini West: 2

South Fulton: 0

(5 Innings)

Kennedy Gooding: WP



Carrollton: 3

Brown County: 1

(8 Innings)

Joe Hendricker: ND, 7 IP, ER, 7 K's





**High School Tennis, Boys**



Quincy High: 6

SH-Griffin: 3

Blue Devils: (10-2)





**High School Softball**



Triopia: 3

Pittsfield: 6

Kaitlyn Place: 2-3, RBI



Payson: 12

Western: 1

(6 Innings)

Abi Gregg: 2-3, 2 RBI's

Paige Perrine: 2-2, 2 RBI's



Carrollton: 10

Brown County: 2





**College Softball**



(Summit League Tournament)

South Dakota State: 8

Western Illinois: 12

Holly Hoelting: Walk-off Grand slam

Leathernecks: (21-30), vs. North Dakota State - Thursday, 2:30 p.m.