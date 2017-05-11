Wednesday's Area Scores - May 10

**High School Track and Field**
(Class 1A Rushville/Industry Sectional)
*Team Results (Top 10 Listed)
1) Pleasant Plains: 106
2) Liberty: 91
3) Rushville/Industry: 75.33
4) Central: 66
5) Pittsfield: 43
6) West Hancock: 39.5
7) West Central: 27
8) JX Routt: 23.33
9) Unity: 20
10) Beardstown: 17
*Area State Qualifiers*
-- Long Jump
1) Lauren Glick (Central)
2) Paige Knuffman (Liberty)
-- Pole Vault
1) Brinnley Royer (Rushville/Industry)
2) Kailey Orwig (Rushville/Industry)
-- High Jump
2) Kaela Wellman (Liberty)
-- Shot Put
1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)
2) Elle Lamb (Rushville/Industry)
-- Triple Jump
1) Blair Genenbacher (Liberty)
2) Lauren Gille (Central)
-- Discus
1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)
2) Elle Lamb (Rushville/Industry)
-- 3200 Meters
1) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)
-- 100 Meter Hurdles
1) Gracie Briney (Rushville/Industry)
-- 100 Meters
1) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)
-- 800 Meters
1) Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock)
2) Allison Morgan (West Hancock)
-- 400 Meters
1) Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield)
-- 300 Meter Hurdles
1) Kailey Orwig (Rushville/Industry)
2) Lauren Glick (Central)
-- 1600 Meters
1) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)
-- 200 Meters
2) Emma Frey (Liberty)
*State Qualifying Relay Teams*
West Hancock: 4x800M (1st), 4x400M (2nd)
Central: 4x100M (1st)
Unity: 4x400M (1st)
West Central: 4x200M (2nd)
**High School Baseball**
Payson: 7
Western: 3
Brady Hieland: WP
Illini West: 2
South Fulton: 0
(5 Innings)
Kennedy Gooding: WP
Carrollton: 3
Brown County: 1
(8 Innings)
Joe Hendricker: ND, 7 IP, ER, 7 K's
**High School Tennis, Boys**
Quincy High: 6
SH-Griffin: 3
Blue Devils: (10-2)
**High School Softball**
Triopia: 3
Pittsfield: 6
Kaitlyn Place: 2-3, RBI
Payson: 12
Western: 1
(6 Innings)
Abi Gregg: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Paige Perrine: 2-2, 2 RBI's
Carrollton: 10
Brown County: 2
**College Softball**
(Summit League Tournament)
South Dakota State: 8
Western Illinois: 12
Holly Hoelting: Walk-off Grand slam
Leathernecks: (21-30), vs. North Dakota State - Thursday, 2:30 p.m.
