Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to kick off over weekend

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The United Way of Adams County and the National Association of Letter Carriers will be hosting Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13 with the goal of collecting 25,000 pounds of non-perishable food and household items.

Every resident with a Quincy zip code should have gotten a card in their mailbox recently.

To help "Stamp Out Hunger," simply leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable food items next to your mailbox before your regular mail delivery on Saturday.

Local coordinator George Meyer with the Quincy Post Office said the timing of these donations have a very big impact.

"Schools are out in less than a month, and these pantries that we give to are going to see a rising number, especially kids," he said. "If you don't know what to donate, take your kids out to the grocery store, have them pick out something and donate that."

If you'd like to volunteer to help collect items in Quincy, stop by the post office Saturday morning between 9-11 in the morning.

Some quick notes:

  • Food items, such as  canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal should be in non-breakable containers, such as boxes and cans. No glass.
  • Please double check expiration dates. Pantries are not allowed to accept expired food.
  • Household items, such as diapers, laundry detergent, soap, and cleaning items will also be accepted.
