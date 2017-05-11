Liberty man arrested for DUI after crashing into concrete wall

A Liberty, Illinois man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall late Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Evan Crawford was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

Deputies were called to the crash in the 1600 block of N. 735th Avenue, near the Adams County Trading Post, just before 10:30 p.m.

Both Crawford and his passenger were treated on-scene for minor injuries.