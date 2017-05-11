Liberty man arrested for DUI after crashing into concrete wall

A local community action program in southeast Iowa is raising money to move to a new location because they are running out of space.More >>
Quincy Park Board members didn't take long to fill the vacant seat left open by Tom Ernst.
Could we see more improvements coming to area parks?
The city of Macomb is pushing to revitalize the downtown area. The first phase of the project is redoing the streets. Crews have been out since Monday overlaying and milling the streets. They will also install a new storm sewer drainage system. The nearly 1.4 million dollar project is estimated to be finished around August 15th.
Western Illinois University is making it easier for law students to get out into the workforce quicker. WIU is now offering a 3 + 3 program. Students are able to do three years of undergrad at WIU and their fourth year is combined with their first year at John Marshall Law school in Chicago.
The Illinois River isn't going down as quickly as some residents would hope. One Tri-State town is still battling to keep water out of homes because of problems with the levee that hasn't been properly fixed.
Officials say a tornado has touched down south of Mount Pleasant in the southeastern corner of Iowa, but no reports of injuries or damage has been made.
Storms made their way into the Tri-States late Wednesday afternoon.
A Hannibal manufacturer will be closed by the end of the year and relocated to southeast Iowa, according to company officials.
The Bushnell, Illinois, police department warned residents and business owners this week of counterfeit money in the area.
