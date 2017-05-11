Liberty man arrested for DUI after crashing into concrete wall - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Liberty man arrested for DUI after crashing into concrete wall

Posted:
Crawford Crawford
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Liberty, Illinois man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall late Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Evan Crawford was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. 

Deputies were called to the crash in the 1600 block of N. 735th Avenue, near the Adams County Trading Post, just before 10:30 p.m.

Both Crawford and his passenger were treated on-scene for minor injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.