Power restored after strong storms

Some residents in Adair, Illinois used flashlight lanterns during Wednesday's power outage due to severe weather.

(WGEM) - Ameren officials said all power was restored in two Tri-States counties Thursday morning after it was knocked out during a storm the night before.

At one point Wednesday night, there were roughly 470 customers without power in McDonough and Hancock counties. The spokesperson said workers finished cleanup about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said straight-line winds snapped five power poles just north of where Highway 136 and Route 41 meet.

