Power restored after strong storms

Some residents in Adair, Illinois used flashlight lanterns during Wednesday's power outage due to severe weather. Some residents in Adair, Illinois used flashlight lanterns during Wednesday's power outage due to severe weather.
Damaged power poles Wednesday night in McDonough County. (Submitted photo) Damaged power poles Wednesday night in McDonough County. (Submitted photo)

(WGEM) - Ameren officials said all power was restored in two Tri-States counties Thursday morning after it was knocked out during a storm the night before.

At one point Wednesday night, there were roughly 470 customers without power in McDonough and Hancock counties. The spokesperson said workers finished cleanup about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

Officials said straight-line winds snapped five power poles just north of where Highway 136 and Route 41 meet.

