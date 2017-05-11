NWS confirms tornado in southeast Iowa (Slideshow) - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

NWS confirms tornado in southeast Iowa (Slideshow)

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Photo of a funnel cloud in Henry County, Iowa. (Submitted by Mike Otte)

(WGEM) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in Henry County, Iowa.

In a statement, the NWS said the tornado was an EF-0 that had wind speed peaking at 60 miles per hour. It said the path length was .91 miles long with a width of 20 yards.

The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for 2-3 minutes in a field. No damage was reported.

Check out the slideshow on this page containing several submitted photos of the funnel.

