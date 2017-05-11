Storm damages new cabin at Tri-State camp

The tree fell onto the storm shelter part of the cabin

Heavy storms swept through the Tri-States Wednesday night. Now, clean-up begins, especially in McDonough County.

The LaMoine Christian Service Camp in Tennessee, Illinois was hit hard by the storm.

Camp manager Gordon Blankenship saw the tree Wednesday night as he checked the grounds after the storm. He couldn't believe it.

"As I walked across, it literally felt like a punch in the gut," Blankenship said. "I looked at that and thought there's a tree on our cabin."

The camp just finished building seven new cabins, which Blankenship says totaled around $750,000. Thursday, volunteers worked to remove the tree. Blankenship said it could have been a lot worse.

"If that tree had fallen a couple of inches one way or the other, it would have wiped out an entire cabin," Blankenship added. "Instead of maybe three or four weeks of repair, we're looking at three or four days."

Blankenship said repairs should cost around $12,000, with insurance picking up most of the bill.

Aaron Penfield grew up going to camp at Lamoine and has worked there for seven years. He can't wait to put the new cabins to use.

"I'm very excited to see what these cabins can do," Penfield said. "It's going to give use new opportunities for retreats, not just during the summer time. I think it will bring in more people."

For Blankenship, the storm shelter passed the test. He's thankful no kids were at the camp, but it's nice to know what would happen if they were.

"To see these cabins standing up against a big old oak tree like that leaning against it, it is true validation that the kids are safe here," Blankenship said. "It's a much, much better scenario than we could of asked for."

Blankenship said volunteers have already pitched in to remove the tree. They also have more volunteers lined up to replace the roof so the cabin can be ready when campers show up in two weeks.

