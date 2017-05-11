Lovelace sues accusers

Adam Gibson (left) and Curtis Lovelace during their testimonies in the second trial.

Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Quincy, Adams County and several individuals just two months after he was acquitted for murder.

Lovelace filed the 11-count suit May 5 in US District Court in Springfield, Illinois. The suit was filed on behalf of Curtis, his wife Christina and his children Logan, Lincoln and Larson.

The defendants in the suit are:

Adam Gibson (Quincy Police Detective)

Robert Copley (Quincy Police Chief)

John Summers (Quincy Police Sergeant)

Dina Dreyer (Quincy Police Lieutenant)

Anjanette Biswell (Quincy Police Detective)

City of Quincy

Adams County

Gary Farha (Adams County State's Attorney)

James Keller (Adams County Coroner)

Unknown Quincy Police officers

Lovelace was accused of murdering his first wife, Cory, back in 2006. He went to trial in 2016, but it ended in a hung jury. In his second trial, Lovelace was found not guilty by a Springfield jury on March 10.

The complaint filed by Lovelace claims he was deprived "of his constitutional right to a fair trial by withholding and suppressing

exculpatory and impeachment evidence and by fabricating evidence against Plaintiff."

See the full complaint below: