Bike safety reminders from experts

With warmer weather in the forecast and school almost out, more people will be out enjoying the weather. That's why experts are trying to raise more awareness about safety as part of National Bike Safety Month.

Madison & Davis Bicycle Shop's Alex Adams said the number one thing people forget when they head out on a ride is their helmet. He said even the best bike riders in the world need a helmet, because someone can run into you and knock you off your bike.

Adams said people also forget that they have to follow the rules of the road.

"Have to use your turn signals, stop at the stop sign," Adams said. "And not only just regular bicyclists but we see a lot of motor bikes gaining gaining popularity as well. And they will just blow through a stop sign as well, it's incredibly dangerous. We've seen a couple people almost get hit."

According to the National Safety Council, cyclists who wear a helmet reduce their risk of head injury by an estimated 60% and brain injury by 58%.

"I know as a kid I didn't like wearing a helmet either, no one really does, but being forced to wear a helmet definitely will get you in the habit to do it," Adams said. "And just help you think about it each time you go out for a ride."

It's also best to wear bright colored clothes and flashing bike lights so you can be seen easier.

Bicycling is the second-leading cause of sport-related injuries every year, according to the National Safety Council.