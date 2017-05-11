WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive visits local school - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive visits local school

CENTER, Mo. (WGEM) -

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive was on the road Thursday, Kevin visited Ralls County Elementary School in Center, Missouri.

Teacher Tomi  Lowes invited Kevin to talk to her 5th graders; they've been studying weather in class. So, they had some very good questions for Kevin. 

"I'm definitely not a meteorologist myself, and it's a unit that's really tough and it's something the kids can use in everyday life and so I wanted them to be able to experience it and learn just a little bit more that I couldn't do the best in teaching them in," said Lowes.

