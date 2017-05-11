WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive visits local school

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive was on the road Thursday, Kevin visited Ralls County Elementary School in Center, Missouri.

Teacher Tomi Lowes invited Kevin to talk to her 5th graders; they've been studying weather in class. So, they had some very good questions for Kevin.

"I'm definitely not a meteorologist myself, and it's a unit that's really tough and it's something the kids can use in everyday life and so I wanted them to be able to experience it and learn just a little bit more that I couldn't do the best in teaching them in," said Lowes.