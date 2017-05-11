Public hears Quincy's strategic plan for first time

Crowd shows up to Quincy Public Library for the Strategic Plan meeting.

Quincy officials have looked for years on ways to grow the city. A group is developing plans and residents got their first look at a meeting Thursday.

When it comes to the city's riverfront, foot traffic coming into Chick's on the River is a rare sight according to Manager Adam Grattan.

"You never know if you are going to be busy or not because really these are destination places down here," Grattan said. "People have to think 'Oh! I want to go to Chick's on the River."

Grattan says even downtown events don't necessarily bring people to the restaurant.

"People kind of forget there's things down here after the square," Grattan added.

City officials want to change all that. Thursday, residents heard from Development Strategies about creating a plan to help Quincy grow.

"This is something any organization needs to do every five or 10 years, whether you're a major corporation or a nonprofit," Matthew Wetli, Principal at Development Strategies said.

Wetli told residents Quincy's population hasn't increased since 1940, but the actual size of the city has nearly tripled, putting a lot of strain on the city's resources, and there's a lot of room for improvement.

"We're not going to move forward with anything the community doesn't want," Wetli added. "So we're going to look for things the community wants and things that realistically can happen."

Small business owner Ryan Stark says drawing inspiration from other cities the size of Quincy with simple changes downtown could really improve the quality of life for residents.

"Our city was designed to be conducive to people, to have tourism and to have people enjoying the arts and restaurants," Stark said.

After seeing the final plans, Stark believes this could be the start of great things for Quincy.

"We could really make our riverfront look a lot better than it does and really increase the tourism to the downtown area," Stark added.

Development Strategies say it won't be finished putting the plans together until October, so another public hearing with residents will be held in the fall.

Those who would like to learn more about the plan can visit Quincy's Right on Q website here. Officials say Thursday's presentation will be uploaded in the coming days.