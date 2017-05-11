McDonough County road causing problems for drivers

Joy Markey said she'd like to see improvements made to the road.

County Engineer Tom Hickman said the road continues to get more ruts.

Drivers requested that the speed limit at one section be decreased to 35mph.

Taxpayer dollars funded a two million dollar resurfacing project for the Tennessee Blacktop in 2014. However, drivers say it is already in need of repairs.

"It holds water really bad really on the edges of the lanes, and it tends to throw your vehicle when you're driving," Joy Markey said.

County Engineer Tom Hickman said the road was resurfaced by the Dunn Company and United Contractors Midwest, but problems started occurring within six months. Ruts started to form, making the pavement uneven.

"It's gotten progressively worse. The ruts have gotten a little deeper," Hickman said. "I've taken measurements six times. Each time it's gotten a little deeper."

Markey also said she'd like to see improvements made to the heavily traveled road. The county recently changed the speed limit on one stretch from 55 to 35 mph due to a threat of hydroplaning. But drivers still want it to be less dangerous.

"I'd like to see it resurfaced a lot heavier with higher quality materials and the shoulders being rebuilt much safer," Markey said.

Hickman also said the county has discussed legal action.

"We haven't made that determination yet, but this is not the product we signed up for," Hickman said.

WGEM's efforts to reach out to the two companies for comment were unsuccessful. Hickman also said that he has been waiting to hear from both the companies, as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation.