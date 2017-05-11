Panther Prowl: Palmyra golf aims for success at state

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Patience turned out in Palmyra's favor at Monday's sectional golf tournament.



Unsure if their team score of 330 would be good enough to qualify for state the Panthers had to wait until the final team scores came in.



They wound up clipping Father Tolton by three strokes to snag a spot at state.



"You like to see kids get paid off for the hard work they put in (and) extra hours before school," Palmyra head coach Marty Smyser said.



"For them it's a culmination of a lot of hard work for a lot of years."



The spring season has been nothing short of magnificent.



The wins have piled up and the big three, Noah Wilson, Laithan Sublette, and Lane Hammond, have steered the successful ship.



"It's kind of who we are," Hammond said of the team's top three players. "It really helps the team go anywhere they want."



According to Sublette, "I think it's been a Cinderella story because all we've wanted to do we've pretty much accomplished already."



As the final hurdle before the finish line nears the Panthers have turned their concentration to posting a low round in Monday's start to the Class 2 state tournament.



"There's going to be a lot of people following you at state (and) there's going to be a lot of really good golfers at state. You have to be prepared to go out and perform under pressure," Smyser indicated.



Wilson added: "There's also going to be a lot of other good schools at state that are shooting two or three-under (par) for 18 (holes). It definitely motivates me to play my best."



Sublette says it's imperative to get off to a solid opening 18 holes.



"You can't win the golf tournament on the first day, but you can lose it," Sublette explained.



"I think if we play good the four and five (players) are going to follow. Keeping a steady pace is going to be very important."



Hammond agrees.



"It kind of sets the tone for the second day," he said.



"You just know that you have to do your best and never give up on anything. Do your best on the first day and see how the second day goes."