Park District officials discuss Bill Klingner Trail expansion

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Residents discuss The Bill Klingner Trail at open house.
Sign for the Bill Kligner Trail on display at Bob Mays Park.
Park goers walk the trail.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy residents shared their opinions about plans to expand the Bill Klingner Trail Thursday.

Expansion for the 18th to 24th Street part of the trail is expected to start next year. The Quincy Park District held an open house Thursday. Some residents voiced concerns about parking for those who want to use the trail at 24th Street. 

Officials say they want to hear more from residents since plans aren't set in stone.

"The more information we gather from the public, the more we're informed on what they want and need or like and don't like," Executive Director Rome Frericks said. 

Officials say bids on the project will open in November and construction will start sometime in 2018.

