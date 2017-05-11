Park District officials discuss Bill Klingner Trail expansion

Sign for the Bill Kligner Trail on display at Bob Mays Park.

Quincy residents shared their opinions about plans to expand the Bill Klingner Trail Thursday.

Expansion for the 18th to 24th Street part of the trail is expected to start next year. The Quincy Park District held an open house Thursday. Some residents voiced concerns about parking for those who want to use the trail at 24th Street.

Officials say they want to hear more from residents since plans aren't set in stone.

"The more information we gather from the public, the more we're informed on what they want and need or like and don't like," Executive Director Rome Frericks said.

Officials say bids on the project will open in November and construction will start sometime in 2018.