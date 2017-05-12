Thursday's Area Scores - May 11 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - May 11

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Keokuk scored eight times in a shutout victory at Central Lee. Keokuk scored eight times in a shutout victory at Central Lee.

**High School Soccer, Boys**

Keokuk: 8
Central Lee: 0
Austin Ward: Hat trick
Brendan Plate: 2 goals, 3 assists


**High School Track and Field**

-- Class 3A District Meet
Brittiney Harris (Fort Madison) wins shot put (37'9", personal record) - advances to state meet


**High School Golf, Boys**

-- Class 3A Sectional
6) Keokuk: 348 (led by Brett Wrieden/Jake Cook: 82)
8) Fort Madison: 386 (led by Tyler O'Toole: 92)


**High School Baseball**

Liberty: 5
West Hancock: 9
Will Fox: 2 hits, 3 RBI's

Illini West: 2
Biggsville WC: 7

Rushville/Industry: 6
South Fulton: 3
Manny Garcia: 3-4, 2 RBI's


**College Baseball**

(GLVC Tournament)
Illinois-Springfield: 1
Quincy: 10
Dominic Miles: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Graham Spraker: 7.1 IP, ER, 7 K's
J.C. DeMuri: HR, 3 RBI's
Hawks: (29-20), vs. William Jewell (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)


**High School Softball**

Illini West: 3
Biggsville WC: 2
Daytona Dooley: 3 hits, HR
Blair Boston: CG 5-hitter, 12 K's


**College Softball**

(Summit League Tournament)
Western Illinois: 4
North Dakota State: 3
Hailey Duwa: HR, 2 RBI's
Emily Ira: CG 5-hitter, 13 K's
Leathernecks: (22-30), vs. IUPUI (Friday, 7 p.m.)

