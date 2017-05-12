Thursday's Area Scores - May 11

Keokuk scored eight times in a shutout victory at Central Lee.

**High School Soccer, Boys**



Keokuk: 8

Central Lee: 0

Austin Ward: Hat trick

Brendan Plate: 2 goals, 3 assists





**High School Track and Field**



-- Class 3A District Meet

Brittiney Harris (Fort Madison) wins shot put (37'9", personal record) - advances to state meet





**High School Golf, Boys**



-- Class 3A Sectional

6) Keokuk: 348 (led by Brett Wrieden/Jake Cook: 82)

8) Fort Madison: 386 (led by Tyler O'Toole: 92)





**High School Baseball**



Liberty: 5

West Hancock: 9

Will Fox: 2 hits, 3 RBI's



Illini West: 2

Biggsville WC: 7



Rushville/Industry: 6

South Fulton: 3

Manny Garcia: 3-4, 2 RBI's





**College Baseball**



(GLVC Tournament)

Illinois-Springfield: 1

Quincy: 10

Dominic Miles: 3-4, 2 RBI's

Graham Spraker: 7.1 IP, ER, 7 K's

J.C. DeMuri: HR, 3 RBI's

Hawks: (29-20), vs. William Jewell (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)





**High School Softball**



Illini West: 3

Biggsville WC: 2

Daytona Dooley: 3 hits, HR

Blair Boston: CG 5-hitter, 12 K's





**College Softball**



(Summit League Tournament)

Western Illinois: 4

North Dakota State: 3

Hailey Duwa: HR, 2 RBI's

Emily Ira: CG 5-hitter, 13 K's

Leathernecks: (22-30), vs. IUPUI (Friday, 7 p.m.)