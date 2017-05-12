Car Seat Round Up in Quincy Saturday

Parents looking to get rid of old or expired car and booster seats properly have an opportunity on Saturday.

Safe Kids Adams County will co-host the Car Seat Round Up on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Kohl's parking lot in Quincy.

Those who drop off an old car seat or booster seat receive a $10 Kohl's gift card.

Triena Dietrich with the Adams County Health Department said that car seats are not good for re-use.

"We don't recommend that you give your car seat to someone else because they don't know the history of the seat or sell it in a yard sale or buy one from a thrift store because you don't know the history of those and you don't know if the warranty would even be valid," she said.

Safe Kids Adams County said that child safety seats expire within 5-10 years of their manufacture date. They recommend checking the manual or the seat itself. If you can't, you should consider the seat expired and replace it.