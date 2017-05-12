Bullet fired through bedroom window

Two Quincy residents had a scary moment when a bullet came in through their bedroom window.

According to Lieutenant Nevin with the Quincy Police Department, officers were called out to 910 Joshua around 10:37 Thursday night for the shots fired call.

That's when they found out neighbor Michael Tharpe had accidentally discharged a handgun while checking it in his house.

The handgun was recovered at the scene, and Tharpe was arrested and released after being cited for discharging a firearm.

No injuries were reported.