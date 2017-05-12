Knowing the signs of stroke

Every 40 seconds someone in the United States suffers a stroke.

Medical experts point out that while factors like family history play a role, many risks are preventable, such as smoking and living a healthy lifestyle.

Doctor Seun Odumosu at Blessing Physician Services said if someone is showing signs of suffering a stroke the number one factor is time.

"Time if of extreme essence," he said. "The patient, the person, the individual needs to get to the hospital as fast as possible. If we can get them in on time, you can actually have significant improvement in the signs and symptoms."

He also said a good start is to remember the slogan F.A.S.T:

FACE: Does one side of the face droop or look different?

ARMS: Does one arm or limb drift downward or look odd?

SPEECH: Is their speech slurred or strange?

TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Three years ago, while out to dinner with his wife, local professor Bob Giuliani suffered a stroke.

At the time he wasn't sure what was happening, but he was clearly showing some of the most common and often unnoticed signs of stroke.

"You have to know the signs of it. I'm not a doctor, but I can tell you right now basically mine was my face, and all of a sudden you lose feeling, and you know something's wrong," he said. "I would say as soon as you're out of kilter, get yourself to a hospital."

With physical therapy and perseverance in three years, Giuliani went from being unable to move the entire left side of his body to being back in the classroom.