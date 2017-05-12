Mendon man arrested for meth charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mendon man arrested for meth charges

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Mendon, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday for meth possession.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said that Michael A. Barnes, 36, was arrested for meth possession after they tracked him down at a Mendon residence at about 3:28 p.m.

Authorities said Barnes was taken in custody after a brief chase.

Barnes was lodged in the Adams County Jail without bond for meth-related charges.

