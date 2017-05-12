Mom claims principal assaulted her child, authorities disagree - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mom claims principal assaulted her child, authorities disagree

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Central Lee School District in Donnellson, Iowa, claiming the middle school principal assaulted her son.

The lawsuit was filed in Lee County District Court on May 2 by Elizabeth Moore. No court dates have been set.

Court documents state the student was called to the principal's office on or about March 28. It states while the child attempted to leave the office, the principal assaulted the child. Court documents don't identify the principal, but according to the school's website, the middle school principal is currently Kim Ensminger.

The documents do not specify how the child was allegedly assaulted.

Documents state the plaintiff incurred past, present and future damages such as pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress. It states the plaintiff is asking for compensation, but it didn't specify how much money.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he and county attorney Clinton Boddicker reviewed surveillance footage of the incident. He said Boddicker declined to prosecute and did not request further investigation.

"The principal grabbed his hoodie," Weber said. "I did not see an assault."

Central Lee Superintendent Andy Crozier released a statement on the situation. He also said he didn't believe an assault occurred. 

Crozier's full statement:

The Central Lee School District recently learned that the parents of a student have filed a lawsuit against the District. This suit is based off of the parents claim that the Principal allegedly assaulted their child. 

The incident was caught on the building security camera. It has been reviewed by Superintendent Andy Crozier, Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber, and Lee County Attorney Clinton Boddicker. All three individuals agreed the incident was not an assault, and no criminal charges will be filed.

The district previously met with the parents of the child. The district was surprised to hear of a lawsuit since we don’t believe such action is justified.

The district will be working with Brian Gruhn, Attorney, to defend this lawsuit.

