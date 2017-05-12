Mom claims principal assaulted her child, authorities disagree

Heavy storms swept through the Tri-States Wednesday night. Now, clean-up begins, especially in Hancock County.More >>
It's more expensive than ever to raise a child in the United States, and many local parents are feeling the strain.More >>
The Mississippi River has taken the lives of several Tri-State boaters just in the last year.More >>
Quincy residents shared their opinions about plans to expand the Bill Klingner Trail.More >>
Ameren officials said all power was restored in two Tri-States counties Thursday morning after it was knocked out during a storm the night before.More >>
Taxpayer dollars funded a two million dollar resurfacing project for the Tennessee Blacktop in 2014.More >>
Quincy officials have looked for years on ways to grow the city. A group is developing plans and residents got their first look at a meeting Thursday.More >>
WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive was on the road Thursday.More >>
With warmer weather in the forecast and school almost out, more people will be out enjoying the weather. That's why experts are trying to raise more awareness about safety as part of National Bike Safety Month.More >>
