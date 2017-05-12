Mom claims principal assaulted her child, authorities disagree

A mother has filed a lawsuit against the Central Lee School District in Donnellson, Iowa, claiming the middle school principal assaulted her son.

The lawsuit was filed in Lee County District Court on May 2 by Elizabeth Moore. No court dates have been set.

Court documents state the student was called to the principal's office on or about March 28. It states while the child attempted to leave the office, the principal assaulted the child. Court documents don't identify the principal, but according to the school's website, the middle school principal is currently Kim Ensminger.

The documents do not specify how the child was allegedly assaulted.

Documents state the plaintiff incurred past, present and future damages such as pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress. It states the plaintiff is asking for compensation, but it didn't specify how much money.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he and county attorney Clinton Boddicker reviewed surveillance footage of the incident. He said Boddicker declined to prosecute and did not request further investigation.

"The principal grabbed his hoodie," Weber said. "I did not see an assault."

Central Lee Superintendent Andy Crozier released a statement on the situation. He also said he didn't believe an assault occurred.

Crozier's full statement: