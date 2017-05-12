Gardner Denver rejoins stock exchange - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gardner Denver rejoins stock exchange

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Gardner Denver facility in Quincy. Gardner Denver facility in Quincy.
Gardner Denver officials at the New York Stock Exchange Friday morning. Gardner Denver officials at the New York Stock Exchange Friday morning.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. made a major announcement Friday morning.

A news release from Gardner Denver states the company went public by joining the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The company announced more than $100 million in deferred stock unit grants were given to nearly 6,000 of its employees worldwide.

The company said each employee not already part of the company's equity program will receive a grant of company stock equal to 40 percent of their annual base salary. 

Gardner Denver CEO Vicente Reynal said the success of the company allowed them to make this decision.

"We and KKR intend this grant to be a celebration of our important business achievements in service of our customers over the last four years, while allowing every single employee of this company to share in our value creation and growth going forward,” Reynal said. “The steadfast commitment of our employees is what generates the momentum for Gardner Denver to continue to do great things.” 

Gardner Denver Board Chairman Pete Stavros added that he is excited to see what the company can accomplish with 6,100 employee-owners all pulling in the same direction.

